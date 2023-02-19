JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts

Black History Month
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for the final weekend of the festive season.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for the final weekend of the festive season.

Mardi Gras 2023 is sadly coming to an end, but the final days are notorious for offering a celebration like no other, much like the energy at the Jackson County Carnival Association Parade. It’s year 46 for the veteran organization, and this year’s queen couldn’t be happier with the outpour of support.

“It’s just exciting to be able to throw to all these people and have everybody supporting JCCA and be out here supporting a wonderful krewe that’s community-based and enjoy supporting the community in all different ways,” said Christi Backel Pitts, JCCA Parade Queen.

And what’s a queen without her king? Dario Chacon proudly reigned next to Pitts this year, becoming the first Hispanic king in the parade’s history.

“One time in my mind, I said I want to be in the parade, and one day I’m going to be a king,” he said. “After 18 years, I made that dream come true.”

Speaking of firsts, parade participant Anne Keller is celebrating her first Mardi Gras. At age 88, she says this was some of the best fun she’s had in her lifetime.

“It’s just a wonderful party, and I’m very happy to be here,” she said. “I love it! I just love it! I have been coming here since the turn of the century and it’s wonderful to see Pascagoula coming back to life again.”

Keller says she hopes the community continues to keep the good times rolling all year around.

For a list of remaining parades, click here.

