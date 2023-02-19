Iota Epsilon, Delta Sigma Theta team up to honor legacy of Charles Richards Drew with blood drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, two organizations came together to help those in need.

The Iota Epsilon fraternity, with the help from Delta Sigma Theta’s Gulf Coast chapter, held a blood drive to honor Charles Richard Drew, whose is nicknamed the Father of the Blood Bank. Drew was a member of Omega Psi Phi.

“Before his initiative and innovations and all things he did during WWII, blood wasn’t being properly stored and distributed,” said Edward Goldsmith. “Then he came along and showed people how you can actually store, a lot of lives were saved.”

Goldsmith is a member of the Iota Epsilon fraternity. Both organizations say a blood drive like this is personal to them because of Drew being in the fraternity and how lack of donations can affect someone’s life.

“My brother is now in stage four colon cancer, and he just had to get a blood transfusion so that really hit home for me as far as saying wow like how many people are actually giving,” said Nakisha Henderson. “What are the stipulations to give. So, we just encourage people to think about what this means to give back in the most important way of giving life back.”

Henderson says this blood drive will help continue the legacy of Charles Drew and his commitment to helping those in need.

“I think he would be so proud. I’m proud and blessed to be in a country to give blood and its tested properly and its safe,” said Goldsmith. “And like I said, the community is so taken care of because of what we’re doing here today.”

“This is not just about the sorrority and fraternity, it’s about the community as well,” said Henderson. “Donating and giving back.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.