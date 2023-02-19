Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Iota Epsilon, Delta Sigma Theta team up to honor legacy of Charles Richards Drew with blood drive

Saturday, two organizations came together to help those in need.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, two organizations came together to help those in need.

The Iota Epsilon fraternity, with the help from Delta Sigma Theta’s Gulf Coast chapter, held a blood drive to honor Charles Richard Drew, whose is nicknamed the Father of the Blood Bank. Drew was a member of Omega Psi Phi.

“Before his initiative and innovations and all things he did during WWII, blood wasn’t being properly stored and distributed,” said Edward Goldsmith. “Then he came along and showed people how you can actually store, a lot of lives were saved.”

Goldsmith is a member of the Iota Epsilon fraternity. Both organizations say a blood drive like this is personal to them because of Drew being in the fraternity and how lack of donations can affect someone’s life.

“My brother is now in stage four colon cancer, and he just had to get a blood transfusion so that really hit home for me as far as saying wow like how many people are actually giving,” said Nakisha Henderson. “What are the stipulations to give. So, we just encourage people to think about what this means to give back in the most important way of giving life back.”

Henderson says this blood drive will help continue the legacy of Charles Drew and his commitment to helping those in need.

“I think he would be so proud. I’m proud and blessed to be in a country to give blood and its tested properly and its safe,” said Goldsmith. “And like I said, the community is so taken care of because of what we’re doing here today.”

“This is not just about the sorrority and fraternity, it’s about the community as well,” said Henderson. “Donating and giving back.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name

Latest News

Queen Leda Marsha Hack and King Jupiter Walt Hack have the royal toast at the 54th annual Krewe...
Krewe of Gemini rolls for 54th year in downtown Gulfport
The high energy and excitement for Mardi Gras sounded off through the streets of Pascagoula for...
JCCA Parade in Pascagoula serves as scene to many firsts
Chilly and calm tonight. Beautiful Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Prescribed burn in Harrison County
HEADS UP: Prescribed fire ongoing in DeSoto National Forest