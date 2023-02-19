Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Chris Eugene Boyce
Chris Eugene Boyce(GoFundMe - Chris Boyce Killed in Mississippi Mass Shooting)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A family set up a GoFundMe page after a gunman killed their loved one in Tate County on February 17.

Richard Crum, 52, allegedly shot and killed Chris Eugene Boyce and five other people at three different locations in the Arkabutla community.

Boyce’s family is raising money to help pay for his funeral and memorial service. His younger sister Jaclyn described him as “dependable, loyal, hard-working, and practical.”

She says her oldest brother cared deeply for his family and showed unwavering support to his children and grandchildren.

“For those that want to show support and sympathy to the family during this time, we ask that money be put toward his funeral and memorial arrangements,” Jaclyn said on the GoFundMe post. “This was a very unexpected event and will be a heavy financial burden to bear. We greatly appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and generosity.”

She says any excess funds will go to Boyce’s daughter and one-year-old grandchild.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead

Latest News

For many of the people involved in the parade, it’s a long time tradition.
St. Paul’s Carnival Association Parade rolls through Pass Christian
Calm tonight. Warming up this week.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
For many of the people involved in the parade, it’s a long time tradition.
St. Paul’s Carnival Association Parade rolls through Pass Christian
Eight teams from the Coast are two wins away from competing for a State Championship.
MHSAA Basketball Playoffs enter quarterfinals, eight Coast teams still alive