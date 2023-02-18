A TSA officer stops passenger with loaded assault rifle in carry-on bag at New Orleans International airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A TSA officer at Armstrong International stopped a passenger with this rifle and ammo from taking it on a flight headed for Houston earlier this week.

A Jefferson Parish deputy assigned to the airport took control of the firearm and 163 rounds of ammunition.

TSA says the traveler was a 52-year-old man from Jefferson, who now faces a civil penalty from the TSA that could be as much as $15,000.

TSA reminds travelers that firearms must be in checked bags, declared and adequately packed, and unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.