Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pirate krewe invites student to tour favorite float after hearing school project story

After hearing about the students pirate float project, the Krewe of Marcellus invited him out to Bailey's Lumber Friday for an exclusive pre-parade tour of the
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi boy’s Mardi Gras dreams came true Friday afternoon.

The Pecan Park Elementary first-grader was assigned a school project to decorate a Mardi Gras float out of a shoe box. He loves to see the pirates on the Krewe of Marcellus float every year, so he made his own miniature version.

The only problem: His school has a strict no-weapons policy, and that includes toy cutlasses. When he brought the project to school, it was deemed unacceptable.

The school emailed the child’s mom about the issue, and eventually she did what she could to make it work. His mom headed to the school and adjusted the float, disarming the pirates.

The first-grader's project before and after disarming its pirate figurines.
The first-grader's project before and after disarming its pirate figurines.(WLOX)

The student was disappointed his project, that he had put so much work into, wasn’t up to standard; but it wasn’t all for nothing. The Krewe of Marcellus heard about his story and wanted to cheer him up, so they came up with a plan.

The krewe invited him out to Bailey’s Lumber Friday for an exclusive pre-parade tour of the float. He also got to meet the members and got a big bag of pirate goodies to take home with him.

His mother says an unfortunate situation was turned into a great Mardi Gras story.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport

Latest News

After hearing about the students pirate float project, the Krewe of Marcellus invited him out...
Pirate krewe invites student to tour favorite float after swords on school project deemed unacceptab
Stephanie Poole joins us live from a bustling downtown Ocean Springs following the Ocean...
LIVE: Ocean Springs night parade wraps up downtown, beads lining the streets
Twelve-year-old Cole Denton became a national champion in 2022 in Bandelero racing.
Pascagoula’s Cole Denton finding continued success on the racetrack
Leslie Rojas joins us live from downtown Ocean Springs where the city is preparing for its...
LIVE: Ocean Springs prepping for OSCA Night Parade