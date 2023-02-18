Black History Month
One dead following motorcycle accident on Biloxi Bay Bridge

The view from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
The view from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.(submitted: Madison Olivia Impey)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on scene at the Biloxi Bay Bridge after a major accident.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, one person is dead as a result of the wreck. Their identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Although congested, both lanes of the bridge are still open. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

