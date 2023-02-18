One dead following motorcycle accident on Biloxi Bay Bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on scene at the Biloxi Bay Bridge after a major accident.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, one person is dead as a result of the wreck. Their identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Although congested, both lanes of the bridge are still open. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

