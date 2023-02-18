HEADS UP: Prescribed fire ongoing in DeSoto National Forest

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wondering where all that smoke you’re seeing is coming from while out and about today? Wonder no more!

A prescribed burn along CC Road has resulted in a large cloud of smoke that can be seen by many in Harrison and Jackson County.

The burn, adjacent to CC Road, west of Old Biloxi Road and east of MS Highway 15, serves the following purposes:

longleaf pine restoration

wildlife habitat improvement (red cockaded woodpecker, deer, turkey)

hazardous fuel reduction

The burn will cover 1,374 acres. Crews ask that motorists use caution when driving in the area, especially along CC Road, as crew will be working to contain and mop up the burn edge.

