Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a medical clinic is opening in East Palestine on Monday. (WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week following the 50-car train derailment there, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Officials responded to the shooting around 2:17 a.m. Wednesday near the area of South Street...
GPD: Teen no longer considered to be suspect in Wednesday shooting, suspects still at large

Latest News

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, collapses and dies during football practice
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
A recent law enforcement training program through the Regional Counter Drug Training Academy...
Law enforcement training focuses on safety with minimum necessary force
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard