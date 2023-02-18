Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Chilly, but sunny today

Sunny, but chilly today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been pretty cold this morning, but the weather will be beautiful today! We’ll see tons of sunshine through the afternoon. Parades are in good shape today, but it will be chilly with highs only in the mid 50s.

Some clouds are possible tonight, but we’re not going to see any rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the mid 60s. A little more cloud cover is expected on Monday, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s.

Mardi Gras is going to be very warm this year with highs in the mid to upper 70s! It will be humid and a little breezy. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Ash Wednesday will remain very warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. It’s possible that a few spots could hit the low 80s!

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport

Latest News

Sunny, but chilly today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cold Saturday, warming trend begins Sunday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Colder & windy
Chilly & windy today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast