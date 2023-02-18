Chilly, but sunny today

It’s been pretty cold this morning, but the weather will be beautiful today! We’ll see tons of sunshine through the afternoon. Parades are in good shape today, but it will be chilly with highs only in the mid 50s.

Some clouds are possible tonight, but we’re not going to see any rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the mid 60s. A little more cloud cover is expected on Monday, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s.

Mardi Gras is going to be very warm this year with highs in the mid to upper 70s! It will be humid and a little breezy. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Ash Wednesday will remain very warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. It’s possible that a few spots could hit the low 80s!

