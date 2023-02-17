Black History Month
Vancleave public library highlights local artist during Black History Month

Community members joined in the interactive session to learn historical facts
Artis Burney of Cosmic Poetry Sanctuary shared the history of African American and Indigenous people of the Gulf Coast.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Vancleave Public Library showcased local artists during a black history month program.

Visitors got the chance to see displays of arts, and instruments, and eat food samples.

Stories of historical moments of significant figures in Jackson County were also presented.

“Through the process of colonization, we lose a lot of culture. We lose a lot of history from the black, brown, and indigenous population and most of that culture is romanticized in a way. We want to bring that culture back so our allies and ourselves we’ll know our history here, especially in south Mississippi,” said Artis Burney, a local artist.

The public can visit the Black History exhibit at the Vancleave public library.

