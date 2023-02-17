Pascagoula’s Cole Denton finding continued success on the racetrack

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -12-year-old Cole Denton fell in love with racing at an early age and you could almost say it was his first love.

“When I was about two years old I was watching NASCAR and I had never seen it before and I loved it,” said Denton. “I saw the Lowe’s car and Lowe’s was one of my first words and I loved that car and Jimmy Johnson and I knew by then I wanted to be a NASCAR drive because I thought it was so cool.

From the time he was four he was racing go-karts, by the time he was eight he made his way to the Banderlero cars.

In 2022, the rubber met the road, he put together an historic season, ending with an outright national championship in his division in the INEX East National Championship race.

“I’ve been racing this [Bandelero car] for four years and I had 40 wins this past year in this car out of 62 races which is unheard of.”

Of those 62 races and 40 wins, Denton never placed lower than fourth, that’s in addition to his list of accolades that are longer than most quarter-mile tracks.

His car paint job and race day nickname Cole Trickle, come from the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

It’s not the only blast from the past he enjoys when he’s on the track.

“During the race, I always sing,” he said. “Always 70s and 80s rock.”

And like a true driver, his favorite part of race day shouldn’t surprise you.

“My favorite part of race day is mainly passing people,” he said. “That’s the most fun, when you’re racing them and passing them. That’s the most fun part about racing.”

Moving forward Denton is moving up from the Bandelero car to the faster Legend cars but regardless of which one he’s driving he says his nerves have never really gotten to him and carries that confidence and the belief in his family and support system on and off the track.

“I just know that I can run my race and I know I can keep my equipment good and I know me and my dad know what to do to the car,” he said. “No matter what I know they’re not going to be upset and I’m going to do my best.

While he’s still a few years away from hitting the road legally, he has a good idea of what he won’t do, “I drive the speed limit except for on the race track,” he said.

Denton’s next race is in two weeks at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

If you want to learn a little more about his journey or help support his racing career click here.

