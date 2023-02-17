Black History Month
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Blow Fly Inn is back, and the owner said the updated facility is better than ever. The historic eatery is opening once again with dozens of upgrades and new seating additions.

The restaurant, now renamed Blow Fly Bar & Grill, remains in its original location at Pine Street and Washington Avenue in Gulfport.

The newly renovated space will include a 12-foot outdoor deck that will allow guests the pleasure of viewing Bayou Bernard as they dine.

“We do have plans to add some more tables and seating along the front side of the building to have outdoor waterside seating. And then, also in the future, this summer hopefully we can put two finger piers out and have people come by boat,” said owner Jonathan Allen.

While many changes were made to Blow Fly, Allen said they’ve decided to keep some restaurant features the same, including a large percentage of the coveted dishes. Once a customer himself, he wants to maintain the elements that make Blow Fly so special.

“It’s going to be a great menu and we’re going to bring back a couple barbecue items as time permits, but other than that we pretty much have the same menu,” Allen said.

As long-time customers make their return to the Blow Fly next week, they may also notice a ton of new faces as the staff has expanded.

“Our director of operations has really helped put a great team together,” he shared. “We’ve got 27 team members here. It’s just awesome to be able to provide this.”

Allen is beyond excited for next week and feels humbled to run such a respected business in the community. He said he’s ready for the next generation to come.

“It’s amazing to be involved in something that’s got so much history,” he said. “It’s got history for me and so many people on the Coast. And I’ve seen so much support of people being so excited about what we’re doing and the food that we’re bringing back. It’s an honor to get to do this.”

Blow Fly Bar & Grill will open on Feb. 22. To make reservations, head to blowflybarandgrill.com.

