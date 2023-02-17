Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are currently investigating a shooting near Middle Driveway and Highway 49 in Gulfport. A scene can be observed at the Burger King drive-thru.

The scene at Burger King at Middleway Drive and Hwy 49.
The scene at Burger King at Middleway Drive and Hwy 49.(WLOX)
Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49
Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49(WLOX)

In the meantime, citizens are asked to avoid the area. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Mississippi ranks second in the country with babies having syphilis
Mississippi ranks second in the country with babies having syphilis
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
MDOT plans to widen the roadway from Highway 609 in Ocean Springs to Dolphin Drive in Gautier....
Millions in funding proposed for highway widening projects in South Mississippi