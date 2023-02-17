GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested a Burger King employee after shooting a customer in the drive-thru lane Thursday night.

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Police say Thursday night around 8 p.m., officers were assisting a stranded driver near Middle Drive and Highway 49 when they were flagged down and told there was a physical altercation happening around the corner at Burger King.

As they approached the scene, officers heard two gunshots. They saw Smith on top of the victim.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned Smith and the victim got into a verbal altercation via the intercom speaker in the drive-thru. Smith, an employee, exited the business through the back door. The victim exited his vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued.

Police say during the physical altercation, Smith retrieved a firearm and two shots were fired. One of the bullets hit the victim and another bullet hit Smith’s own hand.

Smith and the victim were both transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The victim was listed in stable condition.

After receiving treatment, Smith was transported back to the Gulfport Police Department where it was discovered he was a convicted felon. Smith was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by Judge Nick Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

