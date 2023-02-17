Friday’s Forecast

A few showers in the area today before sunrise. Then, becoming partly cloudy. It’ll be much cooler than yesterday with 50s for highs today along with breezy north winds that add an extra bite to the air. Once the rain finally ends this morning, expect rain-free weather for the rest of Friday and the entire weekend. This evening will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and wind chill in the 30s so keep that in mind if you have plans to spend time outdoors Friday evening. Overnight will become even colder and the temperatures should drop into the 30s after midnight into Saturday morning along with wind chills in the 20s around daybreak Saturday.

