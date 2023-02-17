Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Exceptional School hosts Mardi Gras parade for students with disabilities

Students threw beads as the walked down the parade route.
Students threw beads as the walked down the parade route.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Mardi Gras celebrations are continuing, and the Jackson County Exceptional School in Pascagoula is making sure its students with disabilities don’t miss out on the festivities.

Friday, the school hosted a Mardi Gras parade for students. Students from other schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District also helped by assisting kids with disabilities make their way down the parade route.

Resurrection High student Taylor Griffin volunteered. She tells WLOX it was exciting to see so many community members come together.

“It’s nice for the whole community to come together for one purpose and we can all be here to put smiles on the kids’ faces, especially during Mardi Gras,” Griffin said.

Gautier High School’s marching band played as the kids danced. Exceptional student Lou Howell enjoyed the music, even saying the day was one of the best of her life.

“It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I like it; it’s fun and loud, but overall, it’s fun, and I want to do it all the time,” Howell said.

Over 40 students are enrolled at Exceptional School. Principal Christy Sharp said students were excited prior to the parade starting.

“We have a happy and fun school, and we also learn a lot, so it is a wonderful environment for kids,” Sharp said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Keston Kente Vaughns, 16
Police searching for 16-year-old, one other suspect following Gulfport shooting

Latest News

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
Twelve-year-old Cole Denton became a national champion in 2022 in Bandelero racing.
Pascagoula’s Cole Denton finding continued success on the racetrack
Leslie Rojas joins us live from downtown Ocean Springs where the city is preparing for its...
LIVE: Ocean Springs prepping for OSCA Night Parade
Chilly & windy today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast