Exceptional School hosts Mardi Gras parade for students with disabilities

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Mardi Gras celebrations are continuing, and the Jackson County Exceptional School in Pascagoula is making sure its students with disabilities don’t miss out on the festivities.

Friday, the school hosted a Mardi Gras parade for students. Students from other schools in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District also helped by assisting kids with disabilities make their way down the parade route.

Resurrection High student Taylor Griffin volunteered. She tells WLOX it was exciting to see so many community members come together.

“It’s nice for the whole community to come together for one purpose and we can all be here to put smiles on the kids’ faces, especially during Mardi Gras,” Griffin said.

Gautier High School’s marching band played as the kids danced. Exceptional student Lou Howell enjoyed the music, even saying the day was one of the best of her life.

“It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I like it; it’s fun and loud, but overall, it’s fun, and I want to do it all the time,” Howell said.

Over 40 students are enrolled at Exceptional School. Principal Christy Sharp said students were excited prior to the parade starting.

“We have a happy and fun school, and we also learn a lot, so it is a wonderful environment for kids,” Sharp said.

