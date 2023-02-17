Dermatology Clinic sets up shop in Stone County

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Angela Wingfield has done dermatology for twenty years. When she first started, she never imagined opening a fourth location.

“This is our fourth location. We’re really excited we have our main one in Gulfport, then we have one in Pass Christian and Gautier, and so now we branched out into Stone County in Wiggins,” Wingfield said.

According to Stone County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Betsy Rowell, the county continues to grow. Each year more business owners are moving in.

“We’re so perfectly positioned between a fast-growing Gulf Coast and a fast-growing Pine Belt, so if you wanted to plant a successful business in Mississippi, this is exactly where out would put it in,” Rowell said.

With the clinic offering services like mole checking, acne treatments and skin cancer removals, the staff stays busy.

“As you know, we have three offices on the coast and many of our patients we’ve seen in the last 20 years have come from Stone County and Lucedale. We thought this would be a great location for us to be centered near our patients,” Developer William Wingfield.

Developments like these are only the beginning for Stone County.

“New retailers are coming here. We have more coming in the plans. That’s very exciting. We have an industrial development that’s happening here that has not happened in a very long time. So, we seem to be the ‘it’ place,” Rowell said.

