Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The body of a missing person has been found in a company’s grain bin.

According to KOLN, 43-year-old Jamie Balluch was reported as a missing person on Feb. 2. Authorities initially said the man disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said officers found Balluch’s body inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company in Bruning.

Officials said Balluch worked for the company.

According to Nebraska authorities, they are currently investigating the situation and have an autopsy scheduled to find the 43-year-old’s cause of death.

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups