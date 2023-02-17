Black History Month: St. Augustine Seminary in Bay St. Louis founded to educate Black priests

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Augustine Seminary is home to the first Roman Catholic Church to train and ordain black priests in the United States.

“It was a very humbling experience. It taught me how deep was my faith, and how much faith I had to go through so many trials and tribulations,” said Father Darrell Kelly, SVD.

Father Kelly sits with a purpose. He’s telling his story of becoming a successful black priest among notable alumni of St. Augustine Seminary, Home of the Divine Word Missionaries.

Growing up, he experienced challenges switching his religion from Baptist to a Roman Catholic order, ultimately gaining a blessing from his loved ones.

“My family was very supportive, and that was a great help because at times I didn’t have anything to hold on to except the support of my family,” he said.

Before Kelly would become a priest of St. Augustine, it took the work of establishing a seminary for African-Americans in the Catholic church.

One German priest created an avenue. He came to Mississippi back in 1905.

“They started Black missions to Black communities first in Vicksburg, then they established missions in Jackson, in Meridian and in Greenville,” said Jim Schott, a Bay St. Louis historian.

The first missionary attempt was in Marigold, but locals harassed the school and students out of town. Overcoming violence and Jim Crow segregation laws was another obstacle.

The school later relocated St. Augustine to Bay St. Louis in 1923. The first four black priests were ordained in 1934.

“Anthony Bourges, Maurice Rousseve, Francis Wade, Vincent Smith. After they trained these priests, they had to go somewhere to make their vocation. The first priest to go in and desegregate the Catholic church was in Lafayette, Louisiana,” Schott said.

Father Kelly started his classes at St. Augustine Seminary in 1997. He was ordained in 2005.

“My first assignment was in Notre Dame in St. Martinville, Louisiana. From there, I went to Holy Ghost in Jackson as the pastor. Stayed there for seven years. Then I went to Our Mother Mercy in Fort Worth, Texas, and from there I came back to Bay St. Louis,” said Father Kelly.

Father Michael Somers, SVD said completing priesthood takes several years for preparation.

“That may be two years in another culture to learn the language. That prepares us for our worldwide mission. We could be sent anywhere in the world. We’re in 85 countries,” said Father Somers.

Several priests across the United States studied at St. Augustine Seminary until it closed in 1968. Nine of them went on to become bishops, like Father Harold Robert Perry.

“It’s a long long history. It has ordained many priests, many religious brothers have came from this area,” said Father Somers.

“If it’s in the will of God, you can’t stop it. No matter how hard you try. They tried but we are still here,” said Father Kelly.

The Divine Word Missionaries will host the 100th year establishment of the St. Augustine Seminary.

The centennial celebration is on Oct. 28 and 29.

