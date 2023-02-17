Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Artis Burney leads black history program in Vancleave
Vancleave public library highlights local artist during Black History Month
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting