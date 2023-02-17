Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Artis Burney leads black history program in Vancleave
Vancleave public library highlights local artist during Black History Month
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive