Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
When the odor complaints poured in, Chevron workers immediately implemented their odor response...
Pascagoula residents push for property buyout following more reports of strong industry odor

Latest News

Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus
FILE - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if...
Parts of Trump special grand jury report in Georgia to be released
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Fog for breakfast. Thunderstorms for dinner. That's what's on your Thursday weather menu in...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast