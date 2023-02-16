Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense fog possible this morning. Today’s highs will be in the mild 70s. Heading into rainier and possibly stormier weather over the next 24 hours. Models agree that the most widespread rain that Coastal Mississippi will see should happen tonight. Before then, the rain coverage may be a bit iffier and it is possible that not everyone will see rain during the day today. There will be a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in and near South MS at some point over the next 24 hours, mainly from Thursday PM to early Friday. Tomorrow will be drier but it will be chilly and breezy all day. Tomorrow night will be cold and if it’s still breezy the wind chill may hit the 20s.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
When the odor complaints poured in, Chevron workers immediately implemented their odor response...
Pascagoula residents push for property buyout following more reports of strong industry odor

Latest News

Heading into rainier and possibly stormier weather over the next 24 hours.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered t-storms Thursday afternoon; a few may be strong to severe
Eric's First Alert Forecast 2.15.23
A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and breezy with a few showers today