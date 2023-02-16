Thursday’s Forecast

Dense fog possible this morning. Today’s highs will be in the mild 70s. Heading into rainier and possibly stormier weather over the next 24 hours. Models agree that the most widespread rain that Coastal Mississippi will see should happen tonight. Before then, the rain coverage may be a bit iffier and it is possible that not everyone will see rain during the day today. There will be a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in and near South MS at some point over the next 24 hours, mainly from Thursday PM to early Friday. Tomorrow will be drier but it will be chilly and breezy all day. Tomorrow night will be cold and if it’s still breezy the wind chill may hit the 20s.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.