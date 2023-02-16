Three more Pascagoula police officers now trained in crisis intervention

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s Police Department is ensuring the safety of both its community and its officers during critical response calls.

Whenever an officer responds to an emergency call, there’s a high possibility it’s a critical situation on the other end.

Pascagoula police receive around 130 calls per day, and roughly 50% deal with mental illness.

The Pascagoula Police Department is one of many agencies to send officers through the Crisis Intervention Team.

“Before the training, I really noticed how difficult it was to deal with them and not really knowing what to do and being stuck in a situation and I just don’t know how to help,” said Officer Uriah Windham. “After the training, having all the resources given to me and giving that to them I’ve been able to help people already.”

As Windham tells WLOX News, the program is designed to train officers how to assist people effectively with mental illness.

“They teach so many good techniques,” he said.

“To break someone down to a state to where they can understand us,” said Officer Richard Landry.

Such as securing the safety of a scene and observing body language.

“Mostly dealing with people who can not basically take care of themselves,” Landry said. “When nobody is there for them, we are there to take care of them. We’re not there to hurt them.”

Landry said Pinebelt Mental Health trains officers on crisis intervention.

Graduates are awarded a CIT badge after completing the weekly course and are certified with the Crisis Intervention Team.

Roughly, 2,700 law enforcement agencies across the country have CIT officers.

“We have to be able to jump from call to call and become empathic for any person that we deal with and really try to relate to them,” Landry said.

“They can effectively de-escalate situations without having to use force,” said Capt. Chris Weeks. “That’s better for our officers and it’s better for the community. "

There’s also offer peer support and counseling to assist officers too.

The Pascagoula Police Department has eight officers certified with the Crisis Intervention Team.

