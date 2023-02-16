Black History Month
Poplarville Cheer crowned national champions

The Poplarville Hornet cheer squad were crowned national champions for the first time ever.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Poplarville Hornet cheer squad returned home from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando as national champions for the first time in school history this week.

The Hornets placed first in the Division II Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day category at the UCA National High School Cheer Leading Competition with a score of 95.9.

The Poplarville Chamber of Commerce has a tentative date of Thursday, February 23rd to celebrate the Hornets and the back-to-back national champion PRCC cheer squad at the Town Green at 5 p.m.

