Poplarville Cheer crowned national champions

POLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Poplarville Hornet cheer squad returned home from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando as national champions for the first time in school history this week.

The Hornets placed first in the Division II Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day category at the UCA National High School Cheer Leading Competition with a score of 95.9.

The Poplarville Chamber of Commerce has a tentative date of Thursday, February 23rd to celebrate the Hornets and the back-to-back national champion PRCC cheer squad at the Town Green at 5 p.m.

