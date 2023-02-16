Police searching for 16-year-old, one other suspect following Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport PD is currently on the lookout for 16-year-old Keston Kente Vaughns and one other suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the shooting around 2:17 a.m. near the area of South Street and East Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the victim picked up Vaughns and one other person, described as a black male, after they asked for a ride. Once in the vehicle, Vaughns and the male brandished guns and attempted to rob the victim. The victim exited his vehicle and tried to flee, but was shot by both suspects. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Vaughns has active felony warrants for carjacking and aggravated assault. He is described to officers as a 16-year-old black male, 5′6, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Vaughns should be considered armed and dangerous.

Keston Kente Vaughns, 16 (Gulfport PD)

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

