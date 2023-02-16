‘The most specialist day of my life’: 2nd grader goes to Disney thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi

Black History Month
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven-year-old Jace Matthews thought Thursday’s assembly at Pecan Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs was just a normal event. However, the second grader soon realized the day was all about him, thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi & Just Like New Overspray.

Jace and his family are leaving Monday to go to Disney World. He got the news with the help of his classmates, Ocean Springs High School football players, cheerleaders and students.

“Every day I think it’s like a normal day, but today is a special day. Like, a really special day, like, the specialist day of my life,” Jace said.

He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his spine at seven months old, but that hasn’t stopped him from being awesome. He told us when he gets to Disney World, he’s going to ride some rides and hang out with superheroes.

Mayor Kenny Holloway proclaimed Thursday “Jace Matthews Day” in the City of Discovery and gave Jace the key to the city. He tells us he was surprised by the event, while his classmate read us a statement about how much they love their friend.

“I want to talk about our friend Jace,” said classmate Easton McMillian. “Jace always likes to have fun and is a really good friend to his classmates. He is always honest and is the best floor-hockey goalie in the whole school. We are all happy he is in our class.”

