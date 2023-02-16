MISSING: Officials seeking assistance in locating missing Gulfport man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is asking for help with locating 81-year-old Conrad George Howell.

Howell is described to officers as a black male, 5′3, 150 lbs., brown eyes, bald and a gray beard. He was last seen on Thursday around 12 p.m. in the 16000 block of Shelly Street. He was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, gray shoes and possibly a charcoal beanie.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Howell is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959.

