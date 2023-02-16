Gulf Coast Winter Classics returns for 25th year

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For the next month and a half, horses are taking over the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

Wednesday marked the start of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.

Six weeks, hundreds of horses, and tens of thousands of dollars in prizes.

“This year is looking strong,” said coordinator Janet McCarroll. “Every age group, every professional, amateur, everyone is here to have some fun.”

This year marks a major milestone for this equestrian exhibit at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

“I think everybody in South Mississippi should be proud of what’s out her,” she said.

McCarroll coordinates the event, and for 25 years, she’s been a driving force.

“It’s kind of a little bit unreal to me because this is my conceptual idea in the first place. I’m like, ‘we’re still here? We are!’ But I have to admit, it’s been wonderful, wonderful for the 25 years. We’ve always had good events,” she said.

Some riders have saddled up since the start.

“As long as it’s been open. This is the 25th year, so I’ve been here for 25 years straight,” said Holly Shepherd, owner and rider from Accolade Horse Farm in Mobile, Ala.

She wouldn’t dream of missing this event.

“Every year, the horse show gets better and better,” Shepherd said. “I’ve already ridden six horses down there, so I’ve got about six more to do up here, Then we start it all over and do it for the next six weeks.”

There’s one particular event on everyone’s mind.

“The Grand Prix is always my favorite class. It’s the biggest jumps with the most money,” she said.

“It’s the big event. Grand Prix means grand prize,” McCarroll said. “They’re jumping for $25,000 in one class. It gets pretty competitive.”

The Grand Prix happens each Sunday at 2 p.m., and the entire Winter Classics event is free for folks who want to watch.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.