Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two NFL football players and two other men have been indicted in connection to an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery - substantial bodily harm.

Both Kamara’s and Lammons’ preliminary hearings are set for March 1. The other two men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also have their hearings set for the same day.

A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Darnell Greene, the alleged victim, is seeking more than $10 million in damages from Kamara. All four men are currently out on bail.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

Police are currently investigating a shooting in Gulfport
Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Mississippi ranks second in the country with babies having syphilis
Mississippi ranks second in the country with babies having syphilis
Blow Fly Bar & Grill is set open Feb. 22.
Historic Blow Fly Inn re-opening with renovated facility and new name
MDOT plans to widen the roadway from Highway 609 in Ocean Springs to Dolphin Drive in Gautier....
Millions in funding proposed for highway widening projects in South Mississippi