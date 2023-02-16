GPD: Teen no longer considered to be suspect in Wednesday shooting, suspects still at large

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport PD has determined that a teen previously thought to be involved with an early Wednesday morning shooting is no longer a suspect.

Officials responded to the shooting around 2:17 a.m. near the area of South Street and East Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the victim picked up two people after they asked for a ride. Once in the vehicle, the suspects revealed guns and attempted to rob the victim. The victim exited his vehicle and tried to flee, but was shot by both suspects. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officials are continuing to follow multiple leads. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

