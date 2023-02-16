Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery

Latest News

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says