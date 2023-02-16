Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Atmospheric rivers keep Hurricane Hunters busy

The team tracking these systems is the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance team, known as the...
The team tracking these systems is the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance team, known as the “Hurricane Hunters.” These days, they’ve traded in punching eyewalls for atmospheric river missions out west.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They hold 25 times more water than the Mississippi River, at 10,000 feet in the air. They’re called atmospheric rivers, and this winter, these storms have battered the West Coast.

The team tracking these systems is the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance team, known as the “Hurricane Hunters.” These days, they’ve traded in punching eyewalls for atmospheric river missions out west.

“It’s a weather reconnaissance mission and not just a hurricane mission,” said Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing Commander, the 53rd WRS parent group. “It’s very similar to what we do with hurricanes. They go out and drop the weather instruments into the storms, gather the data and send those off to the scientists to make those forecasts.”

This winter, they’ve been extremely busy as wave after wave of storms battered California and the Pacific Northwest.

“We’ve been talking about it for a few years, but the public is starting to understand the effects, so are the scientists, and they’re learning more every time we go out,” Rubio added.

The atmospheric river missions usually keep the team hopping from January until April.

“And that fills the gap between the end of hurricane season to the next one,” he said.

This means that once those atmospheric rivers run dry, the 53rd will be back at Keesler Air Force Base getting ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near Hensley Avenue and...
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery
Top row, from left: Victoria Linsley and Cherish Aucoin. Bottom row, from left: Ashlie Wilson,...
Five arrested on charges of trying to bring drugs into Jackson Co. jail

Latest News

Jace Matthews got the news with the help of his classmates, Ocean Springs High School football...
‘The most specialist day of my life’: 2nd grader goes to Disney thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi
Hanshaw Road traffic in Ocean Springs was back to normal Thursday morning after two weeks of...
Hanshaw Road now open to traffic after work
Risk for strong storms
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash