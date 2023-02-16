Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a gun. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say an armed man was shot and killed when he was attempting to break into a woman’s home.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old homeowner was woken up by her front door handle shaking during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

The woman said she thought it might be her husband returning from work. So, she opened the door.

Deputies said the woman told the intruder, later identified as 64-year-old Reginald Best, to leave her house multiple times but he refused.

According to authorities, Best then raised his hands while holding a gun and the woman shot him as she was fearing for her life.

The sheriff’s office said Best died in the shooting.

Earlier that evening, authorities said dispatch had received several calls from Best where he told them that he was hiding from his neighbors and “people in orange.”

Another neighbor had also called to say the 64-year-old had jumped out of a window with a gun and was running down the street.

“It’s unfortunate that Best was struggling with some apparently profound issues and posed a deadly threat to the victim and her family,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “She [the homeowner] absolutely had the right to defend herself and I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend...
Gulfport Police offer Valentine’s Day special for your law-breaking exes
According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Antonio Jerrod Coleman, 29, (left), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Willard...
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site
Officials in Iowa said six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy.
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall