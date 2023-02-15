Two arrested for Pascagoula pizza robbery

Black History Month
Zerick Blue, 20, (left), and Breshaun Billups, 18, (right), are both charged with armed robbery...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Pascagoula men are facing felony armed robbery charges after police say they held a Pizza Hut driver at gunpoint and stole the food he was delivering.

Police say Saturday, a delivery driver flagged down an officer on Shortcut Road and said he was just robbed by two men. They got away with two pizzas, two boxes of wings, and two boxes of cinnamon rolls.

Breshaun Billups, 18, and Zerick Blue, 20, are both charged with armed robbery. They’re being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Billups was given a $200,000 bond while Blue was listed as “not bondable” after failing to appear for a prior charge.

If you have any information about this incident that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

