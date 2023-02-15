Black History Month
Tina Ross-Seamans awarded Biloxi’s 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year

"This is the highlight of my life," Tina Ross-Seamans said after receiving Biloxi's 2022...
"This is the highlight of my life," Tina Ross-Seamans said after receiving Biloxi's 2022 Outstanding Citizen Award.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi-native Tina Ross-Seamans was named the 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the city.

The Biloxi Lions Club presented her with the award during a luncheon on Wednesday.

“This is the highlight of my life,” she told WLOX.

As a founding member of the Preserve Biloxi Committee, Seamans was selected for her leadership, dedication and hard work.

The group said she is instrumental in honoring and preserving the city’s history and cultural heritage.

Seamans also plays a critical role in the annual Historical Biloxi Cemetery Tour.

“I just try to live my life as happy and positive and helpful and kind,” Seamans said. “That’s the way we were taught. That’s the way we grew up, and I carried that into my adulthood. And I try to just spread love and try to help people as much as I can.”

The other nominees for Biloxi’s 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year award were Curtis Cotton Sr., James Crowell and Gen. Richard Moss.

