South State Individual wrestling results
The following results are sorted by weight class in the first place matches:
BOYS
106- Quinton Carroll (Vancleave)
113- Braden Carroll (Vancleave)
120- Gabe Shanks (Ocean Springs)
126- Garner Taylor (Ocean Springs)
132- Lucas Hall (Ocean Springs)
138- Cole Daugherty (Vancleave)
145- Anthony Suddeth (St. Martin)
152- Gabe Beeman (Ocean Springs)
160- Hunter Rainer (Vancleave)
170- Maison Kleist (Vancleave)
182- Thomas Seglio (St. Patrick)
195- Trent Scholsberg (Ocean Springs)
220- Jordan Sherrod (Vancleave)
285- Lane Hewett (St. Martin)
GIRLS
107- Jayla Anderson (Ocean Springs)
120- Alaina Green (St. Martin)
132- Destiny Thomley (Vancleave)
138- Kayleigh Savage (St. Martin)
152- Promise Parlett (St. Martin)
165- Evelyn Allen (St. Martin)
235- Kasey Mizell (Ocean Springs)
