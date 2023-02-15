South State Individual wrestling results

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The following results are sorted by weight class in the first place matches:

BOYS

106- Quinton Carroll (Vancleave)

113- Braden Carroll (Vancleave)

120- Gabe Shanks (Ocean Springs)

126- Garner Taylor (Ocean Springs)

132- Lucas Hall (Ocean Springs)

138- Cole Daugherty (Vancleave)

145- Anthony Suddeth (St. Martin)

152- Gabe Beeman (Ocean Springs)

160- Hunter Rainer (Vancleave)

170- Maison Kleist (Vancleave)

182- Thomas Seglio (St. Patrick)

195- Trent Scholsberg (Ocean Springs)

220- Jordan Sherrod (Vancleave)

285- Lane Hewett (St. Martin)

GIRLS

107- Jayla Anderson (Ocean Springs)

120- Alaina Green (St. Martin)

132- Destiny Thomley (Vancleave)

138- Kayleigh Savage (St. Martin)

152- Promise Parlett (St. Martin)

165- Evelyn Allen (St. Martin)

235- Kasey Mizell (Ocean Springs)

