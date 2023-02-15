Black History Month
Some South Mississippians celebrate Valentine’s Day in unique ways

Couples and spouses in South Mississippi celebrated Valentine's Day in their own unique way, whether it be dancing or axe throwing.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day is usually a time for couples to dine out or even go to the movies.

However, street musician John Salzano goes the extra mile for couples on this holiday. He would play any well-known love music on his saxophone or clarinet while couples dance to his tunes. He said he first found his love of music from his family.

“I’ve learned a song that was more relevant to life than playing jazz and coming out of the conservatory like that,” Salzano said. “And that’s when I turned up the volume later in life and really commercialized the songs.”

Salzano said he enjoys playing music on a regular basis, but Valentine’s Day is a special one for him.

“Every moment is just like an enjoyable learning experience playing for people,” Salzano said. “Like someone was having a bad day and man I turned his day around. Music will do that to you, music can heal the soul. It does.”

Other couples chose a more extreme way to showcase their love, like axe throwing.

“It’s just something we love to do. It brings us closer together and we love doing it,” said Brandon Eaves.

Brandon and his fiancé Adrienne are recently engaged, and they said axe throwing is something that brought them together.

“We each own our own axes and actually he has his own shovel for Valentine’s Day to throw,” Adrienne said. “It gives us various opportunities to do various things and do a sport since we’re in an axe-throwing league.”

No matter the way it’s celebrated, Valentine’s Day is a holiday that offers many different ways for people to celebrate.

