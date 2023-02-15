Organ donor and recipient celebrate Valentine’s Day with new lease on life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This Valentine’s Day marks the one-year anniversary of a kidney transplant that changed the lives of both the donor and recipient.

It was a selfless act of love by two women who are celebrating the new gift of life.

“I consider myself strong in the faith, but there are certain things that happen in your life that will test your faith, and that tested my faith,” organ recipient Keitha Alexander said.

Alexander was a picture of health until a few years ago when she was diagnosed with SLE lupus then end-stage kidney disease.

“Last time I did an interview, I was on a dialysis machine,” Alexander said. “I was doing home dialysis.”

This was her routine - four days a week - unpackaging a dialyzer pack to insert into the machine keeping her alive.

WLOX sat down with Alexander and her daughter in the summer of 2021 as they desperately searched for a donor, advertising the struggle for help through vehicle decals.

“I look at my daughter sometimes and she would look at me and feel like ‘am I going to lose my mother? Is she going to be in my graduation, be in my wedding?’” Alexander asked. “All those things came to my mind.”

Now Alexander is living without machines to keep her alive, a second chance at life after Mary Mitchell answered the call.

“First I saw the car with the signs that there was a woman who needed a kidney, I thought I’ll just pray for her,” Mitchell said. “Apparently God took it very seriously and decided I was going to be the one to give her the kidney. Two weeks later, I saw the WLOX show and I saw what they were talking about.”

“She called me, maybe a day or so after the interview and she said ‘I’m your match. I’m the one,’” Alexander said.

“Six months later, I had given her a kidney,” Mitchell said.

It’s a bond that can’t be broken: two strangers, connected by a kidney.

“A year ago today, I was at Ochsner’s Medical Center,” Alexander said. “What she did was an expression of love. On a day of love, love was given. Life was given.”

“I always knew I was going to donate organs,” Mitchell said. “I just didn’t know I was going to do it while I was alive.”

Alexander had 700 people ahead of her waiting for an anonymous donor. Mitchell said as more people step up, more lives can be saved.

“A lot of people need to know they can get off their lists and jump ahead by telling people ‘I need a kidney,’” Mitchell said. “Put a sign out, just like she did.”

“Show love,” Alexander said. “That’s what Valentine’s Day is all about. It’s about relationship issues, it’s about friends, but it’s about the love of Christ. It’s about giving life.”

Healthcare professionals say kidneys are needed more than any other organ. Roughly 17 people die each day waiting on a transplant.

Signing up as an organ donor happens through your state.

There are three ways to sign up:

Sign up online now in your state. You may need your driver’s license/ID number to fill out a form.

Visit your state local motor vehicle office.

Sign up through the Health app on your iPhone. Your information is sent to a national computer system.

