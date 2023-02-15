Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend...
Gulfport Police offer Valentine’s Day special for your law-breaking exes
According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90
Seed to sale process of medical cannabis in Mississippi
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000