Jake Bramlett named Ocean Springs head football coach

Jake Bramlett was announced as the new head football coach of Ocean Springs.
Jake Bramlett was announced as the new head football coach of Ocean Springs.(Ocean Springs School District)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ocean Springs Greyhounds football team has a new top dog.

The team announced Tuesday Jake Bramlett would take the helm of the football program, replacing Blake Pennock who took the Gulfport head coaching position.

Bramlett is no stranger to the team as he has served as the offensive coordinator for the last three years.

The Ocean Springs School District plans to hold an introductory press conference Thursday.

