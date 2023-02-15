Cloudy tonight. Another warm day on Wednesday.

We’re going to stay mild and a little muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday morning. While a few showers are possible, any rain will be light.

Wednesday will be another warm and breezy day. Most of us will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy. Thursday will start off warm and humid. Some showers are possible in the morning, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It’s all thanks to a cold front sweeping through the Southeast. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. By Friday morning, it will turn much cooler.

Friday afternoon will be dry, but chilly with highs in the mid 50s. It’ll be very cold that night with lows in the mid 30s. It’s going to remain chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. We may see a few showers on Mardi Gras, too.

