Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Cloudy tonight. Another warm day on Wednesday.

Cloudy and mild tonight. Another warm day on Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to stay mild and a little muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday morning. While a few showers are possible, any rain will be light.

Wednesday will be another warm and breezy day. Most of us will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy. Thursday will start off warm and humid. Some showers are possible in the morning, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It’s all thanks to a cold front sweeping through the Southeast. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. By Friday morning, it will turn much cooler.

Friday afternoon will be dry, but chilly with highs in the mid 50s. It’ll be very cold that night with lows in the mid 30s. It’s going to remain chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. We may see a few showers on Mardi Gras, too.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
The Juicy Caboosy, a train-themed restaurant and juice bar, is expected to open by the end of...
Long Beach train-themed restaurant to open soon
The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission....
MS Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins dies
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend...
Gulfport Police offer Valentine’s Day special for your law-breaking exes

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Breezy with increasing clouds
Possible showers today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A few showers are possible today & tomorrow. But, the biggest rain chance of the week comes...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Milder this morning with a breezy day ahead. Tracking showers & t-storms for Thursday. Click...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast