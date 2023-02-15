Black History Month
Armed Forces Retirement Home to host open-house hiring event for nurses

The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport will hold an open-house hiring event on March 1...
The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport will hold an open-house hiring event on March 1 for prospective LPN's and RN's licensed in any state.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport will soon hold its first-ever open house hiring event.

The military retirement home is looking to fill several federal licensed practical nurse and registered nurse positions; both full-time and intermittent.

Applications are open for nurses licensed in any state.

On March 1, the facility located on Beach Boulevard will open its doors to anyone who is interested in applying with a morning session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an evening session from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s an opportunity to tour the property, meet residents and staff and learn more about certain job openings.

“We thrive on the quality of care that we provide for our residents,” nursing director Beatrice Overby said. “And so, this is an opportunity to even do better and reach out to people who have always wondered what it was to work here.”

