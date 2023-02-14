Black History Month
YMCA pool in Ocean Springs reopens following major renovations

The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA Miner Natatorium in Ocean Springs was rededicated to John and Maryalice Miner during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA Miner Natatorium in Ocean Springs is back open following months of restoration.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the newly-renovated pool on Monday.

The YMCA put about $130,000 toward rebuilding, repainting, draining and upgrading the pool, as well as improving filters, plumbing and more.

The work took about two months to complete.

On Monday, the natatorium was rededicated to John and Maryalice Miner.

In 1972, the Miners turned the vacant property into the state’s largest indoor public swimming pool at the time and the city’s first integrated pool. It was where Maryalice coached swimming for 67 years.

Their daughter Merileigh Miner-Furr attended the special ceremony.

“The surprise is that I have my bathing suit on and that I was going to jump in,” she told WLOX. “The joy that comes from the water is just fabulous. And when you grow up in the water and you grow up in your bathing suit, you know, you can’t think of any better way to celebrate a day like today than just jumping in.”

Now open again, CEO Jara Miller said the YMCA is providing over 1,000 free swim lessons this year, as well as free lifeguard certifications.

The facility is located on Government Street.

