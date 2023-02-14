Black History Month
Tuesday's Forecast

Milder this morning with a breezy day ahead. Tracking showers & t-storms for Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Patchy fog possible this morning. Today will be cloudier than yesterday and there will be a slight chance for isolated rain showers, mainly up near Pearl River County. For most of you, you’re probably going to be fine leaving the umbrella at home. Temperatures this morning in the 40s and 50s are a bit milder than yesterday’s 30s. And this afternoon’s highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan on breezy winds from the south today at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts at times.

Monday’s Forecast