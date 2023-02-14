TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-wheeler has been freed after it was stuck in the sand Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the truck was stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue. Traffic is flowing normally again.

Photo of the 18-wheeler stuck in sand. (WLOX)

