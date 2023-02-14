Black History Month
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90

According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-wheeler has been freed after it was stuck in the sand Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the truck was stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue. Traffic is flowing normally again.

Photo of the 18-wheeler stuck in sand.
Photo of the 18-wheeler stuck in sand.
Photo of the 18-wheeler stuck in sand.
Photo of the 18-wheeler stuck in sand.

