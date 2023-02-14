Gulfport Police offer Valentine’s Day special for your law-breaking exes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Your ex was no good. You knew they were involved in some shady stuff. Your friends told you to get rid of them, and you did! You’ve moved on.

But now it’s Valentine’s Day and you’re feeling petty. And Gulfport Police are here for it!

For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for that ex-Valentine who commits crimes or has outstanding warrants.

“Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” Gulfport Police promise in a cheeky Valentine’s Day Facebook post.

Officers are promising to make this “a Valentine they will never forget” with a special package that includes:

A set of limited-edition pink bracelets

Free transportation with a chauffeur included

A professional photoshoot

A special Valentine’s dinner

An exclusive orange jumpsuit

“We realize how special this all-inclusive deal is and you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We encourage you to call and tell us about all of your ex-Valentines. Operators are standing by!”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.