Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gulfport Police offer Valentine’s Day special for your law-breaking exes

For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend...
For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for that ex-Valentine who commits crimes or has outstanding warrants.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Your ex was no good. You knew they were involved in some shady stuff. Your friends told you to get rid of them, and you did! You’ve moved on.

But now it’s Valentine’s Day and you’re feeling petty. And Gulfport Police are here for it!

For a limited time only, the Gulfport Police Department is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special for that ex-Valentine who commits crimes or has outstanding warrants.

“Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” Gulfport Police promise in a cheeky Valentine’s Day Facebook post.

Officers are promising to make this “a Valentine they will never forget” with a special package that includes:

  • A set of limited-edition pink bracelets
  • Free transportation with a chauffeur included
  • A professional photoshoot
  • A special Valentine’s dinner
  • An exclusive orange jumpsuit

“We realize how special this all-inclusive deal is and you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We encourage you to call and tell us about all of your ex-Valentines. Operators are standing by!”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
The Juicy Caboosy, a train-themed restaurant and juice bar, is expected to open by the end of...
Long Beach train-themed restaurant to open soon
The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission....
MS Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins dies
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
The City of Gulfport is holding a public forum on the issue of garbage and debris collection on...
Gulfport to public forum on garbage/debris collection

Latest News

According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler stuck in sand across Highway 90 in Gulfport
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Possible showers today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Noah Noble reports live from Summerfield Senior Living in Gulfport where students from the...
LIVE: Senior citizens in Gulfport get special Valentine's Day surprise