Gautier City leaders hold groundbreaking ceremony for new amphitheater

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Today, we see that vision become a concept and now a reality,” said Paula Yancey.

A $6 million dollar amphitheater saw life Monday after spending seven years as an idea.

“It began as a vision, and we just conceptualized it in drawings and sought funding, and the state legislature, in particular chairman John Reid, has been key in supporting us in this,” said Yancey. “We got the funding, and it was home plate from there.”

The theater will seat over six thousand people and will soon be home to top headliners in the music industry.

A job that the city says will be easier thanks to their partnership with 46 Entertainment.

“Part of the support mechanism in what we did for this project was to make sure we had world class dressing rooms, backstage facilities and rigging capabilities so when an artist does come, they have an incredible experience,” said Nathan Baugh. “This region is honestly starving for entertainment.”

With this ambitious project underway, city leaders say this is going to be a personal investment to them.

“Today has really hit home with me, how it’s becoming a reality,” said Yancey. “And I’m just excited for all the projects and everything that we’re doing, and I think you’re going to see more and more development and more and more improvement.”

“We do projects similar to this in size and scope across the country but this one is personal because it’s near my hometown and its services and area I want to go to a show I want to attend,” said Baugh. “And so, for us it’s just having a little bit of pressure to make sure it’s right for people your friends with are certainly important.”

The city says they expect the amphitheater to be completed in Spring of 2024.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.