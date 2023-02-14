Dave Dennis honored with 2023 Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” Award

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dave Dennis is being honored for decades of coast leadership with the prestigious Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” Award for 2023.

The community service award was presented Tuesday at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting.

Dennis is the President Emeritus of Specialty Contractors & Associates in Gulfport. He has been in a leadership capacity with many professional and civic organizations including Chairman of the MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce in 2000 and he currently serves as a Commissioner with the Gulfport – Biloxi International Airport Authority and is Chair of the Board of the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi.

“Dave is the type of guy you want as a leader in your organization. He is committed 100% to his leadership role and is very actively involved. Dave Dennis has been active with so many civic, professional, and nonprofit organizations that it is hard to keep track,” stated Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. “Dave is very well deserving of this honor. People are surprised to learn he wasn’t already a recipient.”

Dennis has held leadership positions with the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, Leadership Mississippi, Saint James School Board, and the Board of Governors of the New Orleans Federal Reserve Board are just a few of the organizations.

Dennis has served youth leagues as a coach for more than fifteen years. In 2006, following Hurricane Katrina, he was recognized as the Boy Scouts of America’s “Distinguished Citizen of the Year”. In the post-Hurricane Katrina environment, Dave has served the Governor’s Commission on Recovery.

Dave Dennis was just named the Coast Chamber's Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast recipient ⁦@WLOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/B3vjvIOqeg — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) February 14, 2023

