Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
The Juicy Caboosy, a train-themed restaurant and juice bar, is expected to open by the end of...
Long Beach train-themed restaurant to open soon
The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission....
MS Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins dies
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
The City of Gulfport is holding a public forum on the issue of garbage and debris collection on...
Gulfport to public forum on garbage/debris collection

Latest News

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long time.”
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long tim
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council